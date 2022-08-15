Sparkling bright in the Gem State! Kim Kardashian is bouncing back from her breakup by spending some time with family.

The 41-year-old reality star and mother of four was spotted enjoying a fun boat ride on the water in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday.

Kardashian looked chic and stylish in a sporty black athletic swimsuit that looked like a low-cut wetsuit crossed. She wore her platinum blonde hair up and protected her eyes with a pair of sci-inspired black shades.

Kardashian took to her Instagram story over the weekend to share some snapshots from her Idaho trip, and how she enjoyed her excursion.

The reality star got on a wake board and rode the waves behind a speedboat before she and her family went adventuring through the forest on an old skybridge.

The fun in the sun comes in the wake of Kim's split from Pete Davidson. News broke earlier this month that Davidson and Kardashian had called it quits after nine months of dating.

A source told ET at the time that the "spark" between them had "faded."

"They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

The source said that Kardashian felt like Davidson was "the extreme opposite" of her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, therefore the relationship was "good for her."

"She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together," the source added. "Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."

Meanwhile, another source told ET that Davidson "is bummed things didn't work out with Kim, but he is focused on the future in terms of his career and personal life."

For more on the split, check out the video below.

