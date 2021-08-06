Kim Kardashian West is continuing to support her estranged husband, Kanye West, and his new music. The 40-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, first showing a black glove and Balenciaga full face mask, similar to the ones the 44-year-old rapper has been sporting in recent weeks.

She then shared a photo of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where the second listening party for West's upcoming album, Donda, took place on Thursday.

Though West still hasn't released Donda, the performer did put on quite the show at the event. His set-up included a small mattress with a blanket in the middle of the stadium. The rapper did push-ups, danced to his music, and even made some phone calls. At one point, he seemingly took a nap. But the most surprising part of the evening was when West levitated as he was pulled into the air on wires as the crowd watched.

Kim also posted a video of the levitating moment on Twitter, writing, "#DONDA."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

After the event, Yeezy fans were upset to learn that the album still hadn't been released.

The KKW Beauty founder also attended her ex's first Donda listening party back on July 22. She was joined by her sister, Khloe Kardashian, her pal Jonathan Cheban, and her and West's four kids.

A source tells ET, "Kanye and her have been co-parenting successfully and both of them want what's best for the kids," and that their four children -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- are "doing great" following their split.

The source adds that the two "have been supportive of each other" when it comes to raising their kids after Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

