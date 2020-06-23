If you thought Kim Kardashian West's 2019 Met Gala look was extreme, this new throwback video of the 39-year-old reality star really takes the cake.

The mother of four took to Instagram early Tuesday morning to share a wild mirror video of herself in London last year for a corset fitting. In the clip, Kim zooms in on her microscopic waist in the semi-sheer corset look.

"Just found this in my phone from my special trip to London last year to meet w Mr. Pearl. I wore a corset like this for the Met Ball for my @manfredthierrymugler Camp look but the corset was misplaced that night 🤦🏻‍♀️" Kim explained in the caption. "And I want it so badly preserved for my archive that I flew to London to have another made for the archive."

If you can't look away from this wild getup, the KKW Beauty founder also teased some future eye-catching ensembles.

"We also might have started making a few more looks including my special 40th b-day look," said Kim, whose milestone birthday is in October. "Can’t wait to show you the LOOKSSSS we’ve been cooking up ✨"

Kim has shared many videos and details behind her Thierry Mugler outfit she wore to the Met Gala and even documented the process on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In fact, at the time, her husband, Kanye West, expressed that he wasn't exactly a fan of the sexy ensemble.

"You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," Kanye told Kim at the time.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Kim opened up about Kanye's change in views when it comes to her sexy looks during a November 2019 appearance on The Real.

"At the end of the day, he's going to do things I don't agree with and I support him and vice versa," Kim said at the time. "We were having this conversation of, 'What is too much?' I am a mother of four. I am going to be 40 next year."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Couldn't Go Pee at the Met Gala and It Was an Issue This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos In Father's Day Tribute to Kanye

Kim Kardashian On Scott Disick's 'Kind of Scary' Party Amid COVID-19

Kim Kardashian Says Her 1-Year-Old Son Psalm Is Walking

Related Gallery