Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Full Leather Face Mask in New York City

Kim Kardashian has taken her face mask to the next level. The reality star stepped out in a complete leather look in New York City on Saturday, with the ensemble covering her from head to toe.

Kardashian, 40, paired her black leather trench coat and thigh-high black leather boots with a matching mask that covered her whole head. The statement piece featured zippers at the eyes and a hole in the back for Kardashian's ponytail, and she was somehow able to find her way into her hotel.

The mom of four, who is expected to sport another head-turning look at the Met Gala on Monday, tagged Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia while sharing photos of the ensemble on her Instagram.

MEGA

Kardashian's statement look is similar to another all-black ensemble she wore last month at a listening event for Kanye West's album Donda.

That Balenciaga bodysuit included a full face mask with unzipped eye and mouth holes and an opening at the top for her lengthy braid.

As for where Kardashian and West stand, the two have remained on good terms since she filed for divorce from back in February. And a source told ET last month that West is trying to "reprove himself" and win back Kardashian.

"Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it's difficult to just let that all go," ET's source said. "Kim's main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family."

According to the source, that means the reality star is "considering her options" with Kanye, but keeping her kids top of mind.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Broke His Arm in Several Places This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Not OK' After Son Saint West Breaks His Arm

North West Calls Out Mom Kim Kardashian for Using Influencer Voice

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Face Masks Are Back In Stock -- Shop Now!

Related Gallery