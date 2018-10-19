Kim Kardashian is giving a little advice to her goddaughter!

The reality star makes an appearance on Sunday's episode ofDancing With the Stars: Juniors, where her goddaughter, Sofia Pippen, is competing for the mirrorball trophy. Sofia, the daughter of basketball star Scottie Pippen and Kardashian's pal Larsa Pippen, is partnered with junior pro Jake Monreal. Their DWTS mentor is Sasha Farber.

"I'm playing Ursula [from The Little Mermaid]. It's going to be hard for me to be a villain in this dance because I'm really shy," Sophia tells the camera at rehearsals, shortly before Kim makes a surprise appearance.

"Where's my godbaby Sophia?" Kim shouts as she makes her way through the door.

As Kim explains, she's known Sophia since she was a baby, and as a Dancing With the Stars alum herself, she knows exactly what to say to encourage her goddaughter.

"I wasn't on for very long. The rumba did me under," she confesses of her appearance on season seven of the series in 2008. She and partner Mark Ballas were eliminated third overall. "I think my shyness really hurt me, so I really want you to be confident. You just have to like, let it go."

"I feel a lot more confident now that I know that Kim has my back," Sophia says.

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

Kim is also a big supporter of a contestant on Dancing With the Stars this season -- 17-year-old Zombies star Milo Manheim. During a recent interview with ET, however, the actor said Kim gave him a few warnings about joining the show.

"So, she doesn't like dancing as much as I do, and I was like, 'I'm about to do Dancing With the Stars, tell me, how was your experience?' And she was like, 'Milo, it's the worst! Like, you get injured, you feel like an idiot,'" he recalled. "And I was like, 'OK…" So that was kinda my advice from her."

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS': Witney Carson Teases Milo Manheim About His Ballroom Crush and His Love for Kendall Jenner (Exclusive)

Why Kim Kardashian Warned Milo Manheim Not to Do 'Dancing With The Stars' (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian Admits She Was Once Consumed With 'Being Seen': 'Everything Had to Be Public'

Related Gallery