Kim Kardashian Works Out in Brother Rob's Garage Before Rocking Sexy Look: Watch

Keeping fit wherever she can!

Kim Kardashian West showed off her workout moves on Monday in a few Snapchats and Instagram Stories from her brother Rob Kardashian’s garage.

The 37-year-old reality star looked fit and fab in the clip, wearing a skintight black tank top and matching leggings. She wore her hair in lengthy braids as she did squats while lifting a barbell. The mother of three also crouched on the ground, pulling weights by her head to work her arms.

Later in the day, Kim and her momager, Kris Jenner, attended the Business of Fashion West Summit at Westfield Century City in Century City, California.

Kim rocked an all-white ensemble, including an open shirt that tied at her waist and a floor-length skirt. She also took out her braids, letting her wavy dark hair sit by her shoulders.

As for Jenner, 62, she matched her daughter, stepping out in a chic white suit with a colorful cartoon print.

Prior to her style savvy appearance, Kim celebrated Father’s Day with her husband, Kanye West. Watch the clip below for more:

