Kim Kardashian Isn't Ruling Out Running for President: 'Never Say Never'

President Donald Trump today... Kim Kardashian in the White House tomorrow?

The 37-year-old reality star told CNN's Van Jones that she isn't completely ruling out a future presidential run.

"I guess never say never," she responded to Jones' query about running for office, just before adding, "But that's not going to be like, 'Kim's running.' That's not what I'm going for."

Kardashian added that part of Trump's appeal to her husband Kanye West is "the idea that anything can happen."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's interview on The Vans Jones Show comes just a few days after she played a key part in granting clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a mother of five who served 22 years of a life sentence in prison for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.

"I honestly saw that if I could use my platform just to do something for one person, that it opens the conversation for so much more and for other people to want to do the same thing," she shared of her meeting last month with Trump. "If more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done."

Kardashian admitted that Johnson's story struck a chord with her, so she felt compelled to do whatever she could to help.

"I felt like she's a good person, you can see that in her," the mother of three shared of coming across the 63-year-old's story. "She lost her longtime job, got a divorce, her son died. Everything was going bad for her, and she got desperate and had four other babies that she had to take care of. Maybe not to that extreme, but when you're in a desperate situation, you'll do whatever you have to do to take care of your kids. And I know that I would do anything for my kids, so I just felt this connection to her. Like instantly, I just wanted to help her."

She added that "if there wasn't the long college process," she would absolutely be an attorney, noting, "I researched that in the state of California, I could assist an attorney for three years and just make the bar.”

The star also elaborated on her marriage to West, who has been an avid supporter of Trump and some of his policies, which Kardashian doesn't always agree with.

"Even if you don’t see eye to eye and there’s a lot going on, I think always be real," she noted. "We have really good communication. No matter what it is, if I agree, if I don’t agree, I’m always there. I think that is just really important to be supportive. It’s kind of a no-brainer for me just to be there and help be that sounding board if he needs advice on anything.”

