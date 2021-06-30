Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has another new collection, and it's made for everyday wear. The star's loungewear and shapewear brand just launched their first drop of the Outdoor Basics line, specifically designed for wearing while outside.

The new collection features a bike short, bralette, legging, t-shirt and tank, made from breathable, garment-dyed cotton with a smoothing effect. Each style, available in sizes XXS to 4X, comes in five different nature-inspired colors that have a cool faded, washed look. Whether you are hiking, running errands, walking the dog or even just chilling at home, the Outdoor Basics line has pieces you'll feel comfortable and stylish in.

Kardashian shared images from the campaign for the new collection on Instagram. The 40-year-old mom of four looked nearly unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair and bleached eyebrows in the pics.

Shop the SKIMS Outdoor Basics collection below.

