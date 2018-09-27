Kim Zolciak-Biermann is causing up a storm with one of her latest Instagram posts.

The 40-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star is being accused by her followers of photoshopping her 4-year-old daughter, Kaia, after she posted a photo of her little girl and her twin brother, Kane.

"Have you ever seen a cuter duo 😉🙈😍😍 @kaiabiermann @kanebiermann," she wrote on Wednesday alongside a slideshow of photos and video of her twins. "#29MinutesApart #KaiaWasBornFirst #My❤️ #TwinsRunOnMyMomsSide #MiniKimMiniKroy."

The sweet photos, however, were overshadowed by another account who noticed that her eldest daughter, Brielle, 21, had previously posted the same photos of the twins, yet Kaia's body looked different. The fan account made a side-by-side comparison of Kaia, claiming that Kim had altered her daughter's body.

Fans quickly took to Kim's Instagram to accuse her of changing her daughter's appearance. Some were upset that a mother would do that to her children, while other users stated that they didn't see a difference and were confused by the comparisons.

While Kim has yet to comment on the matter, on Thursday she posted a photo of her daughter, Ariana, who will turn 17 on Oct. 17.

"17 on the 17th!! How has it gone by so fast?! 🙈😩 @arianabiermann," she wrote.

Kim is also mother to 7-year-old son Kroy and 6-year-old son Kash. For more on the Bravo star, watch below.

