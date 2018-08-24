Even Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have their ups and downs!

Zolciak took to Instagram earlier this week to dish some dirt about her husband of six years. The reality star shared two pics of her man in a Speedo, showering off outside.

"Yes please! For the love of God! Wet n Wild Wednesday! @kroybiermann Fun Fact: Today 8 years ago Kroy TRIED to break up with me,” Zolciak captioned the pics. "That lasted only 24hrs. Grateful for you baby! My ride or die, my rock, my heart, the best daddy ever and you are the hottest man I ever did see. #ImGreatWithDates #IRemember.”

Fans immediately wanted to know what happened to prompt Biermann almost calling things off, so Zolciak took to her podcast, House of Kim, to explain what happened with her hubby by her side.

"You clearly realized very quickly you made a very big mistake,” Zolciak quipped to Biermann at the start of the show.

They started by sharing the story of how they met and their “instant attraction” to one another. For several months, they dated in secret to avoid the media scrutiny.

"We meet, whatever, we’re dating., I’m not telling anyone on Housewives of Atlanta because they’re going to want to film it,” Zolciak explained.

But after Zolciak was photographed visiting Biermann at a closed training camp for the Atlanta Falcons, the dirt was out. They quickly became the focus of a lot of gossip. That’s when Biermann sent Zolciak a breakup text.

"Something to the effect of, ‘Just wanted to let you know it might be in our best interest to go our separate ways,’” Biermann recalled.

"That’s exactly what you said, you jerk!” Zolciak replied.

The former football player let that go on for a little over 24 hours before he decided he’d made a mistake.

“He sends me flowers, ‘Can we talk?' and the rest is history,” Zolciak said. "He really thought he was slick, y’all. I was like, ‘How could you break up with me in a text message?!’”

Biermann explained his reasoning, noting that he was just 24 at the time.

"I knew at some point it was going to come out if we continued getting more serious each day and each week,” he said of their romance, but added that when the news did break, “It’s like a whirlwind of people’s opinions and questions… it definitely was overwhelming initially so I made a knee-jerk reaction to just step myself back.”

These days the couple is happy and raising six kids together. For more, watch the clip below:

