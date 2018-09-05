Kim Zolciak Biermann was almost asking suitors to accept roses on The Bachelorette!

During an appearance on the podcast Juicy Scoop, the 40-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star told host Heather McDonald that she was offered the leading lady role on the beloved ABC reality series more than a decade ago.

"I was asked to do The Bachelorette, you know that? Like, probably many years ago," she said on the podcast earlier this week. "[The negotiations happened] a long time ago. Like, I was in talks with them, oh God, probably 14 years ago."

While the mother of six has been married to husband Kroy Biermann for seven years and is unlikely to ever appear on the long running show, her 21-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann might be interested in finding love on TV.

"[The Bachelorette] would be so great [for Brielle]. Brielle actually has a huge offer going on a similar situation possibly," she revealed. "I just want Brielle to do what makes her happy."

Earlier this year, Brielle split from boyfriend Michael Kopech, after getting together in 2016.

Back in October 2017, Zolciak told ET that she gave her daughter her blessing to get engaged to Michael.

"They have my blessing," she said at the time. "I think she's young. I do think she's young. But back in the day, you know, what, 25, 30 years ago, you know, getting married at 18, 19, 20 was [the norm]."

Brielle's future on a reality dating show may be uncertain, but The Bachelor is already making plans for its upcoming season! ABC announced on Tuesday that Colton Underwood -- who made tumultuous appearances on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and this summer's season of Bachelor in Paradise -- will serve as the series' next leading man.

Here's more on the upcoming season:

