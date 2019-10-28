Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Replicates Mom's 2017 Playboy Bunny Look

Following in mom's bunny prints! Kim Zolciak's 18-year-old daughter, Ariana Biermann, snuck into her closet for a Halloween look this weekend.

The proud mom of six took to Instagram to share the comparison shots between her 2017 look and Ariana's take.

"My baby, @arianabiermann, wore my Playboy Bunny costume this weekend! I love it," Zolciak captioned the shots of her daughter in the black body suit with fishnet tights with black bunny ears.

Zolciak rocked the look to a 2017 party on The Real Housewives of Atlanta with her husband, Kroy Biermann, dressed as Hugh Hefner.

Back in February, Zolciak opened up to ET about her daughter's recent weight loss and body image struggles.

"Ariana, now, she’s lost, like, 30 lbs.,” the 41-year-old reality star revealed at the time. “She works out at the gym every day. She’s itty-bitty tiny. She’s really kind of come into her own. But at the time, a lot of her friends are on the smaller side. ...They’re, like, a size negative-zero, 99% of her friends. So, to her, she’s like, ‘I’m fat, and I’m this…’ and it’s just hard, and it’s heartbreaking.”

She added that the online negativity was really getting to her middle daughter.

“Now, they’re saying all she does is photo shop her pictures, ‘cause she’s not that small," Zolciak noted. "It’s a constant battle, and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are.”

For more from Zolciak, watch the clip below:

