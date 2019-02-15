Kim Zolciak Biermann is teaching her kids to love themselves, no matter what.

“I do believe that beauty shines from, truly, within,” she tells ET. “We focus on that kind of thing."

Fans will get to see Kim put those words into action on the two-part season premiere of her family’s reality show, Don’t Be Tardy, as the 40-year-old finds herself having to share a lesson in body positivity with her daughter, Ariana, when the 17-year-old becomes tearfully frustrated as potential prom dress after potential prom dress doesn’t fit perfectly.

“I think it’s a very touchy subject,” Kim says. “I’m the same size actually now that I was in high school, I’ve always been kind of the same size, but you know, I’m 5’8,” I’m not -- I was always, like, a size four, sometimes even a six with my boobs. So, I can relate to Ariana and her frustration.”

Kim says that moment actually inspired some change in Ariana, though the former Real Housewives star professes she didn’t think her daughter needed to change.

“Ariana, now, she’s lost, like, 30 lbs.,” Kim reveals. “She works out at the gym every day. She’s itty-bitty tiny. She’s really kind of come into her own. But at the time, a lot of her friends are on the smaller side … they’re, like, a size negative-zero, 99 percent of her friends, so to her, she’s like, ‘I’m fat, and I’m this…’ and it’s just hard, and it’s heartbreaking.”

“People on Instagram, especially, are so f**king rude about it that I have to monitor her page constantly because of the nasty comments, ‘You’re fat, you’ve always been fat....’ just horrible, mean, mean things,” she continues. “Now, they’re saying all she does is photoshop her pictures, ‘cause she’s not that small. It’s a constant battle, and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are.”

The mom of six admits the age of social media coupled with the rise of plastic surgery, which Kim herself has had, only complicates things more.

“When I went in to have my tummy tuck, I went in a size two/four and I came out a size two/four, I didn’t go in and change my body size and body makeup,” she notes. “I’m very open with them about feeling my best.”

It’s worth noting Kim doesn’t consider injectables and fillers to be under the umbrella of “plastic surgery.” Both she and her eldest daughter, Brielle, have openly discussed getting their lips plumped up regularly.

“So, I’m very open with my children on that,” she continues. “I am not open to any plastic surgery on my girls at this time. I tell them, you know, when you’re done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about all that stuff later on down the road, if that’s what you want to do, but you guys are beautiful and so young."

Don’t Be Tardy returns to Bravo for season seven on Sunday, Feb. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Kim promises that the new batch of episodes are all about “growth.”

“Growth, in all ways,” she shares. “Just with life, with the kids, with businesses, yeah, just emotions. There’s a lot of growth with everyone.”

For a first look at the premiere, check out the video below:

RELATED CONTENT

Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Posts Throwback Photo ‘Before Lips’ as ‘Proof’ She Looks Better Now

Kim Zolciak Slams People Claiming She Photoshopped a Pic Of Her Kids

Kim Zolciak Shares Photo After Undergoing Breast Reduction Surgery