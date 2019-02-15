Kim Zolciak-Biermann now has own her salon...in her house.

The reality TV star is unveiling her new glam room and salon, built by her husband, Kroy, for Bravotv.com, and ET has the first look!

Featuring pink mirrors with built-in LED lighting, custom-made chairs and a lit shelf of blonde wigs that changes color at the click of a button, the salon is the perfect place for the Don't Be Tardy star to get her hair and makeup done.

"So I pick out all the furniture, wallpaper, the pictures, the curtains, everything that I want. And then everything was put together by Kroy," Kim says in the clip.

As fans know, Kim loves getting glammed up. The personality even launched her own makeup brand, KAB Cosmetics, with her daughters Ariana and Brielle.

Take a peek at the salon in the video here:

