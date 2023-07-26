Who knew pastries could be so funny?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla got quite the laugh over a pie when they realized it was made to look like the king. In a TikTok shared by DailyMail Royals Wednesday, Camilla is seen checking out an array of baked goods at the Sandringham Flower Show in Norfolk, before stumbling upon one that she said looked "just like" her husband.

"It just looks just like my husband," Camilla is heard saying before bursting into a fit of giggles.

She then shows the pie to others at the flower show before calling Charles over to take a look.

The pair were all smiles at the sight, laughing and enjoying a look at the pie, which looked more like a cartoon version of the king than his actual likeness.

The pie featured a long face shape with large ears, an oblong nose and an open mouth with teeth included. It came complete with a shining crown, which was decorated with chocolate pearls and candy.

"It's an artwork, I think," Charles quipped.

The baked good was on display at the annual event for its 140th anniversary, and was entered into the show's competition category of "a dainty dish to set before a King."

The event is a tradition started by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who attended for 60 years. Charles and Camilla have attended annually since 2005.

The pair's appearance at the Sandringham Flower Show comes as the King and Queen begin their summer vacation at the Balmoral estate in Scotland and just a week after the pair celebrated Camilla's 76th birthday.

They reportedly celebrated her birthday in private. While the royal couple had duties last week, they were free from engagements for the day to partake in Camilla's birthday festivities.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were among those to wish the Queen a happy birthday, marking her first birthday since the May coronation.

RELATED CONTENT:

How King Charles Feels About Joe Biden Touching His Back During Visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton Join King Charles at Mini Coronation

Kate Middleton and Prince William Honor Queen Camilla on 76th Birthday

President Joe Biden Causes a Stir by Patting King Charles’ Back! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery