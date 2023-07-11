This week, President Joe Biden traveled to Windsor Castle in England for the first formal meeting with newly crowned King Charles III.

Ahead of the meeting, eagle-eyed online commentators were quick to point out that Biden may have broken royal protocol by casually placing his hand on the monarch's back while outside Windsor Castle and walking in front on him for the inspection of the Guards of Honor.

Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A Buckingham Palace source told ET that King Charles was "entirely comfortable" with United States' President Biden touching the monarch's back. "What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations," the source added.

The source said that despite claims of breaking protocol -- it was actually keeping with the correct protocol that the president walked in front of the king during the inspection of the Guard of Honor.

On Monday, the monarch and the U.S. president had a briefing on the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum and ways they could encourage businesses in their respective countries to enact climate saving-initiatives and practices.

However, before their meeting, King Charles met President Biden outside the castle where they shook hands and walked together up to a platform where a live band played both countries' national anthems and they inspected the famed Welsh Guards.

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

It was during this exchange that Biden placed his hand on King Charles' back.

Biden and King Charles have met several times in the past. In 2011, King Charles and Queen Camilla traveled to meet with then-President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House, where then-Vice President Biden was present.

In 2021, both Biden and King Charles attended the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference. And in September 2022, the Bidens attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service.

The formal meeting between King Charles and President Biden comes two months into the monarch's reign after his coronation in May. Though Biden was not in attendance, his wife, first lady Jill Biden, was present in the Westminster Abbey church service audience.

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William and King Charles 'Wary' About Prince Harry Testifying in Court (Royal Expert) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Prince William and Kate Middleton Join King Charles at Mini Coronation

King Charles Celebrates Son William's 41st Birthday With Rare Photo

King Charles III Joined by Royal Family at Trooping the Colour

'Suits' Will Be Streaming on Netflix Same Day as King Charles' Parade