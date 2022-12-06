King Charles III Has Egg Thrown at Him Again, Suspect Arrested
King Charles Pelted by Eggs in Shocking Moment
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Over Blake Shelton's 'V…
Jenna Ortega Wants ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 to Be 'Darker' (Exclusiv…
Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Confirm…
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Actress, Dead at 71
Kirstie Alley Says New Diversity Rules for Best Picture Oscar Ar…
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Ashton Kutcher’s Twin Brother Admits Jealousy of Actor’s Success…
T.J. Holmes Involved in Years-Long Affair With ‘GMA’ Producer Pr…
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Accuses Kody of Using Her for Money
Ryan Reynolds on How His Kids Feel to Be Expecting a New Sibling…
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off ‘Good Morning A…
'Sister Wives': Kody’s Son Gabriel Cries After Dad Forgets His B…
Jake Flint, Country Singer, Dead at 37 Just Hours After Marrying…
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
EXCLUSIVE: Gabourey Sidibe on Her Weight-Loss Surgery: 'The Only…
'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's 'Secret' Romance Revealed…
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Relationship Talk During 'GMA' …
For the second time in as many months, King Charles III had an egg thrown at his direction, and the culprit has been arrested.
The disturbing incident unfolded Tuesday while His Majesty visited the town of Luton, about 30 miles north of London. The royal was greeting children during his walkabout when a 23-year-old man was accused of throwing an egg at Charles' direction.
Security swiftly stepped in and steered the king away from the crowd in what was his first visit to the area since becoming the monarch. According to multiple reports, police detained the man suspected of throwing the egg and arrested him on suspicion of common assault. The suspect was later released on bail.
It was less than a month ago when the king got a rude welcome in York, England, where he and Queen Consort Camilla made an official visit. The 73-year-old British monarch, again, was in the middle of greeting crowds when a lone protestor attempted to throw eggs at him, narrowly missing.
The man accused of throwing the eggs was detained by police, and his stunt drew audible gasps and booing from the crowd.
The recent egg-throwing incident comes just days after Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch’s St. Edward’s Crown has been removed from the Tower of London in preparation for the coronation set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey in London.
With the coronation just five months away, Charles has been preparing by keeping himself busy and loading up his schedule before the official coronation.
"Well, it was always the king's intention to hit the ground running and I think we absolutely have seen him do that," royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. "He's traveled tirelessly around the country. He's preparing for a series of tours, both before his coronation on May 6 and after the coronation. So, he's really putting down the markers of his new reign. He's wasted no time in getting to work."
RELATED CONTENT:
King Charles III's Crown Leaves Tower of London Ahead of Coronation
How King Charles Is Prepping for His Coronation
How King Charles Feels About 'The Crown' Reliving Past Troubles
King Charles III Has Eggs Thrown at Him in Shocking Moment
Related Gallery