'Kingdom' Star Jonathan Tucker and Wife Tara Expecting First Child

Jonathan Tucker is gearing up to become a father!

The Kingdom star and his wife, Tara Tucker, are expecting their first child, a rep for the actor confirmed to ET on Monday.

The happy couple is due to welcome their bundle of joy in May.

The Westworld actor tied the knot with his ladylove in June 2012 in an intimate ceremony in the New York Public Library.

The 36-year-old performer has recently been filming his role in the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks, and will soon be returning to TV as part of Kevin Bacon's upcoming Showtime series, City on a Hill.

Congrats to the happy couple on the upcoming addition to their family!

For a look at some other celebs who are getting ready to welcome some precious progenies of their own, check out the video below.

