One of Game of Thrones' biggest stars revealed at the 2019 Primetime Emmys that they haven't yet seen the eighth and final season of the hit show!

After nabbing the biggest prize of the night at the 2019 Primetime Emmys on Sunday, Outstanding Drama Series, the cast of the hit HBO show headed into the press room, where Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) revealed that, despite his integral role on the show, he hasn't taken the time to watch the last season.

"I still haven't seen the show," the 32-year-old leading man admitted to laughter from his co-stars when asked about the pushback GoT received from fans over how things ended. "So that's how I dealt with that controversy. I haven't seen the final season."

"But I know what it took to shoot it," he continued. "And it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it. And controversy -- I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, story-wise. And we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. So controversy for us didn't really affect us."

While on hand in the press room, co-creator David Benioff also opened up about the most memorable fan theory -- which came from an unexpected source!

"Commander Mark Kelly, commander of the space shuttle, had a fan theory that amused us because it was about 90% right, and so he was the one person that we had to put on a straight face and nod in such a way that made him believe he was wrong, because he nailed about 90% of it."

See more from the GoT cast below!

