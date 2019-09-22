'Game of Thrones' Cast Had the Most Fun Reuniting at 2019 Emmys

Having spent eight seasons together on one of the hottest shows on television, the cast of Game of Thrones were thrilled to reunite at the 2019 Emmys in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

The gang from the HBO hit, who wrapped filming in July 2018, were clearly having the most fun at the television awards soiree!

First there was the epic cast selfie that Alfie Allen posted on his Instagram account, showing the glammed-up cast hamming it up for the camera with smiles, waves, teasing tongues and pretty pouts. The lively snap was right up there with the most epic awards show selfie of all time, taken by Ellen DeGeneres at the Academy Awards in 2014.

Inside the awards ceremony, the actors were also photographed during other fun catch-ups, like when screen sirens Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke couldn’t contain their laughter.

Clarke was smokin’ in a plunging gown, and she told ET that her look for the evening was inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s sexy alter ego in her new film, Hustlers.

After Lopez got caught wind of the tribute, she reposted ET's clip of the interview and was full of love in one of the greatest tweets of the night.

"When the Mother of Dragons meets #Ramona,” Lopez wrote. “🔥 #dead #HustlersMovie I love u @emilia_clarke 💙 #daenerys.”

The dapper dudes of the series also appeared to be having a blast, with the likes of Kit Harrington and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau all smiles on the purple carpet.

The night got even better when another of the lads, Peter Dinklage, nabbed his fourth win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category for his role in the series as Tyrion Lannister.

Dinklage has received nominations in the category for every season of Game of Thrones, and set a new record with the most Emmys ever in the category.

If that wasn’t enough, many of the shows stars also got to reunite on the stage to present the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award.

Allen, Turner and Dinklage were joined by Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Maisie Williams to help hand the award to Patricia Arquette for her part in the The Act.

The entire cast then wrapped the evening with a bang, heading on stage to accept the night’s final award, for Outstanding Drama Series, from acting legend Michael Douglas.

"This all started in the demented mind of George R. R. Martin," co-creator David Benioff began. "Thank you for taking a chance on two producers who had never done it before."

The award, plus Dinklage’s win, added to the 57 Emmys that the series won during its eight-season run (including the 10 it took home at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.)

See more on the tight squad from Game of Thrones and their 2019 Emmys night out below.

