The sibling drama continued on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and a group therapy session might be the only way to salvage their working relationship.

Following the screaming match that dominated last week's season premiere, Kourtney Kardashian still has some bad blood with sisters Kim and Khloe, but her hot-tempered siblings seem to think they know why Kourtney has been so standoffish.

According to the pair, the troubles are stemming from their elder sister's therapist. As Kim explained to James Corden backstage at the Late Late Show, Kourtney has become "a different person" since she began seeing her new mental health counselor.

"Kourtney has a new boyfriend and a new therapist, and I don’t know which one is the problem," Kim said, referring to Kourtney's now-ex Younes Bendjima. "She's so nasty to us."

Later, as Kim and Khloe sat down with Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, Kim revealed that she feels her sister's therapist "is a lunatic."

"She's psychotic," Khloe chimed in. After the three of them all shared stories of how Kourtney has been using the things her therapist has told her during their arguments together, Kim and Khloe both looked directly into the camera to deliver a message.

"If you're watching, we hate you," Kim said to the camera.

Despite their "big blowout," Kim told said in a solo confessional that she acknowledges that her relationship with her sister definitely has some "hidden issues" that need to be examined.

"I think we just need someone professional to help us work it out," Kim shared. "Just not Kourtney's therapist."

After confronting Kourtney several times with the possibility of going to a group therapy session, the 39-year-old mother of three got real with the KUWTK cameras, explaining that she doesn't feel her sisters support her.

"They just don't have my back and they don't take my feelings into consideration," Kourtney said. "I don't even want to be around my sisters because it just gives me anxiety."

Eventually, however, she decided to give it a go, and the trio sat down for what turned out to be a very emotional session, where a lot of their deep problems were finally laid out before them.

During the session, Khloe admitted to the moderator that Kourtney has been very insecure recently, but in a deeper way than she's ever seen before. To which Kourtney said that her insecurity is almost entirely because of her sisters.

"I just think you guys aren’t, like, happy for me," a tearful Kourtney said, explaining how, to them, "Work is more important, the show is more important," and that she wants them to respect that her priorities are different than theirs.

She also said that she was "evolving" as a person, and didn't want to be stuck in the same headspace as she has been for years.

"I don't wanna be the bitchy not-in-touch-with-my-feelings person I was before," Kourtney admitted.

In a testimonial interview, Kim said her anger at Kourtney comes from her not respecting her work commitments.

"She can’t commit to filming a season and sharing her life if she’s not going to at all," Kim said. "When you take a job and you’re getting paid to do something, you honor that."

However, Kim also admitted that she understood her sister was "going through a lot of life changes right now," and that they all needed to have more of an appreciation for each other's circumstances.

Last week, news broke that Kourtney and her 25-year-old boyfriend called it quits after nearly two years of dating. However, Kourtney and her sisters seemed to be in high spirits when they all came out to celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday last Thursday. Check out the video below to hear more.

