Busted! Kourtney Kardashian was called out on Twitter on Sunday night during the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While her other sisters live tweeted the episode, Kourtney opted to only respond to one commenter who called her out for drinking bottled water after giving her younger sister, Kim Kardashian West, a hard time for having the product in her office.

"Love love love that @kourtneykardash gave @KimKardashian s**t for drinking bottled water and in the VERY SAME episode, she is seen drinking bottled water. So chaotic, I love it," the commenter wrote.

Kourtney quickly replied, writing, "I was in Kim’s office and that’s all that was there and no I’m not perfect, but I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true. #KUWTK."

Kourtney and Kim have been at-odds a lot lately on KUWTK. The two sisters recently fought over their daughters Penelope Disick and North West's joint Candyland-themed birthday party. At the time, Kourtney didn't want to have lots of unhealthy candy at the party, which Kim said was ridiculous. For more, watch the clip below:

