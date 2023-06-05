Kourtney Kardashian is paying tribute to Chris Baker, the late assistant and close friend of her husband, Travis Barker.

On Sunday, the 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram, sharing a photo at Chris' grave site on his birthday, posting a heart emoji after putting flowers on Chris' grave.

Travis also posted a photo from the grave site to his own account.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Chris was one of four fatalities that occurred in the 2008 plane crash, which traumatized Travis, who was one of two survivors.

At the time, the small plane, which was traveling from Columbia, South Carolina to Los Angeles, crashed, killing Chris and Travis' security guard, Charles "Che" Still, as well as both of the pilots. Travis' best friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein also survived the crash, but died one year later in 2009.

The Blink-182 drummer has been candid about the traumatic event leaving him suicidal and terrified of ever flying again.

In 2021, Barker shared a photo kissing Kourtney in front of a plane ahead of his first post-crash ride, writing, "With you anything is possible."

The couple have since gone on many plane rides together, including the one to Italy in 2022 for their romantic destination wedding in Portofino.

