Though tension is rising between sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on Thursday's premiere of the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the siblings appear to have squashed their beef in present day.
Kim joined her older sibling at Brooklyn's Barclays Center to watch Kourtney's husband, Travis Barker, drum with his band, Blink-182.
Kourtney posted a selfie with Kim on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Look who's together on @kardashianshulu season 3 premiere night."
In the shot, Kim is throwing up a peace sign and there appears to be a Kardashians film crew behind the sisters. Kim also shared a video of herself, Kourtney, and some friends singing along to the pop punk band.
After the show, Kourtney was photographed leaping into her husband's arms as he walked off stage.
Kim took to Twitter to apologize to Kardashian fans for not live tweeting the show's premiere, writing, "Sorry sorry I’m here! Sorry had to pull up to the Blink 182 concert. I did NOT forget about you guys."
Though things seem to be good between Kim and Kourtney in present day, tension is rising between the sisters in the previously taped episodes of The Kardashians. On Thursday's premiere of the show's third season, Kim accepts designer Dolce & Gabbana's offer to collaborate on a Kim-centric collection just months after Kourtney's Italian wedding to Travis, which was hosted by the Italian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
Teasers for the remainder of the season show Kourtney accusing Kim of using her wedding as a "business opportunity" and of having "no boundaries." Kim, meanwhile, notes that she made sure to avoid any designs used in Kourtney's wedding when working on the collection which launched last fall at Milan Fashion Week.
