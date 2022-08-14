Kourtney Kardashian is supporting her man at the rock show! Kardashian took to Instagram Saturday to share some BTS snaps from her husband, Travis Barker's performance with Machine Gun Kelly during a tour stop in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Captioning the photo slideshow, "tour wife," Kardashian shared some loved-up pics kissing Barker backstage, walking hand-in-hand ahead of his performance and a clip of the former Blink-182 drummer doing his thing.

Barker commented on the post, writing, "Tour life’s better with you 🖤😈."

Kardashian shared more shots on her Story, showing off her tour fit, Barker's backstage locker room and more clips of the pair's epic performance.

Kardashian joining her hubby on tour comes just one month after the 46-year-old musician gave a surprise performance at pal MGK's "Mainstream Sellout" show at The Forum in Los Angeles, marking his first on-stage appearance since being hospitalized for pancreatitis in June.

"There's a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me," MGK told the crowd. "And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA's own, Travis Barker! Make some noise for him tonight."

Barker emerged to rapturous applause and settled in to play "Tickets to My Downfall" and "Bloody Valentine."

"You know, a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he's doing? Playing drums right now," Machine Gun Kelly teased.

Kardashian was on hand to support her man at the L.A. show as well, with the 43-year-old reality star sharing a snap from Barker's dressing room backstage. Kardashian was later spotted in the audience donning a tight-fitting crop top and black jacket.

A source told ET last month that Kravis are "stronger than ever" following Barker's recent health scare.

"Kourtney has dropped everything to make sure that Travis is quickly on the mend. Being newlyweds, they weren’t anticipating this, but after what Travis went through and what they went through together, it made them even stronger and more connected. Kourtney refused to leave his side until she knew he was going to be OK and put a halt on everything, like filming and work commitments," the source shared.

For more on the pair, check out the video below.

