Travis Barker is on the mend. The 46-year-old musician gave a surprise performance at pal Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout" show at The Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, marking his first on-stage appearance since being hospitalized for pancreatitis last month.

"There's a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me," MGK told the crowd. "And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA's own, Travis Barker! Make some noise for him tonight."

The Blink-182 drummer emerged to rapturous applause and settled in to play "Tickets to My Downfall" and "Bloody Valentine."

"You know, a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he's doing? Playing drums right now," Machine Gun Kelly teased.

Barker's new bride, Kourtney Kardashian, was on hand to support her hubby. The 43-year-old reality star shared a snap from Barker's dressing room backstage and was spotted donning a tightfitting crop top and black jacket in the audience.

A source told ET last week that Kravis are "stronger than ever" following Barker's recent health scare.

"Kourtney has dropped everything to make sure that Travis is quickly on the mend. Being newlyweds, they weren’t anticipating this, but after what Travis went through and what they went through together, it made them even stronger and more connected. Kourtney refused to leave his side until she knew he was going to be OK and put a halt on everything, like filming and work commitments," the source shared.

Since then, the couple has been spotted out engaging in their usual public displays of affection -- most recently during a weekend date in Malibu, California.

Dressed in coordinating outfits, Travis wore a casual head-to-toe black ensemble with small-frame shades, while Kourtney sported a lacy orange dress, knee-high black boots, a black jacket and large sunglasses. And per usual, they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

The two were seen holding hands while grabbing some green drinks and also found a shady place to sit, kiss, bite and grope one another. During their PDA break, Travis was seen with his hand on his new wife's thigh as they kissed and cuddled.

