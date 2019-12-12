If you've been watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the past few weeks, you know it's definitely time for some family therapy.

In a new sneak peek clip for an upcoming episode of the reality series, momager Kris Jenner decides to take advantage of the family's trip to Wyoming to help smooth some tensions between her famous daughters.

As Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner ride together in a group bus, Kris suggests they all mention a family member who they'd like to improve their relationship with.

It comes as no surprise that almost everyone specifically wants to work on their relationship with eldest sibling Kourtney, who has been at odds with her sisters for some time now.

"Kourtney and I sometimes fizzle, so I think I would love to get us back on course, and maybe not be so reactive for myself," Khloe says, avoiding eye contact with Kourtney, who's smiling in the background.

Kendall keeps things a bit vague, saying, "I think sometimes there's a lot of judgment between all of us and we think it's fine because we're family. Kourt, you say it a lot, you're like, 'We can't be so judgmental,' but you are too. We all have to realize we all are."

Even Kim begrudgingly admits that her relationship with her older sister could be better.

"I want to fix my relationship with Kourtney for those mean reasons and those mean comments," she says.

"For you saying them?" Kourtney tries to clarify.

"Both! Yeah. I can be so mean," Kim admits.

Kris tries to bring the group back together, noting, "The love we have is so unique and it's so special, we have to treat it like a little precious gift from God."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

