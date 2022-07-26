Kourtney Kardashian Lays on Top of Travis Barker in PDA-Packed Beach Date
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to pack on the PDA! On Sunday, the couple was spotted having a beach day in Montecito, California, and was not shy about displaying their love on the sandy shores.
In a pic from the outing, Travis is seen lying in the sand with his wife laying on top of him. The pair is mid-kiss in the shot, which was taken at the same resort where Travis popped the question in October 2021.
The couple was also seen taking a stroll on the beach during their date, with Travis sporting his signature all-black look, and Kourtney pairing a flowing yellow piece with a black sweater and coordinating chunky boots.
The outing came just over two months after the pair wed in Italy, days after their legal ceremony in California. A source recently told ET that, following Kourtney and Travis' nuptials, "married life has been amazing and the kids are all adjusted and they are all living life to the fullest."
Travis is dad to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, while Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with her ex, Scott Disick. As for how Scott is adjusting to Kourtney's wedded bliss, the source said he's "still getting used to everything, but supports and respects their relationship, while doing his best to be the best dad he can be to his children."
"Scott and Kourtney's relationship is stable and equally supportive," the source said. "There's not a lot of tension or awkwardness and they are over any uneasiness at this point."
Though Kourtney and Travis have five kids between them, they've been open about their hopes to have a baby together. That's still a possibility, though no longer the priority after Travis' hospitalization for pancreatitis last month, according to ET's source.
"Kourtney and Travis are doing so much better since Travis' health scare. Travis is in much better health now, and they are slowly moving past that," the source said. "Having a baby together is still an ongoing conversation, but Travis' health is top priority right now."
