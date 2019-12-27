Are they or aren't they?

For not being a confirmed couple, exes Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima sure are spending a lot of time together. Most recently, Younes attended the Kardashian-Jenner family Christmas party, and the mother of three shared a photo of herself posing with the 26-year-old model on her Instagram.

"One of my favorite nights of the year ✨ since I was born, our tradition," Kourtney captioned several photos from the event.

In one pic, the 40-year-old reality star is standing in front of a Christmas tree while Younes has his hands wrapped around her waist.

While Younes is clearly back in Kourtney's good graces, the two have yet to confirm if they are in fact back together. After they were spotted at LIV nightclub in Miami Beach earlier this month, a source told ET that Younes and Kourtney -- who split in August 2018 after being romantically linked since 2016 -- were not dating again.

"Kourtney and Younes have been spending time together in Miami, but are not back together as a couple," the source insisted. "As you’ve seen with Scott [Disick], Kourtney is very good at maintaining friendships with exes."

The source added, "Kourtney and Younes have a lot of love for one another, they always have fun when they see one another, but it’s just not serious."

After hanging out in Miami, the exes were also spotted at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Younes even sent Kourtney's 5-year-old son, Reign, a sweet birthday message. "Happy birthday lil prince," read the message across a photo of Reign, whose birthday was on Dec. 14.

Here's more on Kourtney and Younes' on-again, off-again relationship:

