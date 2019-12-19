Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima may not be together anymore, but there's still a lot of love left.

Fans noticed that the 26-year-old model gave a sweet shout-out to Kardashian's youngest son, Reign, on his 5th birthday. In a screenshot captured and posted online, Bendjima posted a photo of Reign on his Instagram Story, opening a pair of new shoes.

"Happy birthday lil prince," the message reads across the photo. Reign turned five on Dec. 14.

Bendjima and Kardashian split last August after being linked since 2016 and have remained on friendly terms. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is also mom to 10-year-old son Mason and 7-year-old daughter Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Earlier this month, Bendjima and Kardashian were spotted hanging out together in Miami Beach. However, despite the outing, a source told ET that they are not dating again.

"Kourtney and Younes have been spending time together in Miami, but are not back together as a couple," the source shared. "As you’ve seen with Scott [Disick], Kourtney is very good at maintaining friendships with exes. Kourtney and Younes have a lot of love for one another, they always have fun when they see one another, but it’s just not serious."

Meanwhile, the two were also spotted together this week at Disneyland. In a photo obtained by TMZ, the two are seen getting on the Incredicoaster at California Adventure.

Kardashian also posted a photo of herself with Reign at the Happiest Place on Earth on her Instagram on Wednesday.

When ET caught up with Kardashian last month, she wasn't thinking about dating. "I am also in a space where I just don't care to distract with, you know, I'm not like, 'no,' I'm just living life and whatever happens, happens," she told ET. "But I'm not thinking about [it], I'm not putting my energy there."

