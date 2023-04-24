Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Critics of Her Lavish Floral Birthday Displays
Kourtney Kardashian is sharing a detail about what her famous family does with their extravagant floral displays. The Kardashian-Jenners are known for going all out with their celebratory bouquets, and Kourt recently shared a look at the over-the-top arrangements she received in honor of her 44th birthday.
"Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude for all of the birthday love and wishes. Turning 44 was a dream," Kourtney captioned a recent photo and video series.
The pics and clips included a bed covered in rose petals, a massive arrangement of multi-colored tulips, and a table filled with bouquets of roses, orchids, peonies and more.
After one commenter wrote, "What do you think they do with the flowers after they are looked at," Kourtney replied, offering some insight into where the family's flowers go.
"We donate them to the children's hospital," the mother of three replied.
Kourtney is no stranger to fan criticism online. The Kardashians star recently participated in a fun video, responding to some mean comments from followers.
Reading off, "Can the Kardashians just retire?," Kourtney, who has often spoken about quitting the family's shows, shrugged and quipped, "That would be nice."
For more Kardashian fun, watch the clip below:
