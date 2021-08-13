Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Speculation She's Pregnant
Kourtney Kardashian is not here for any speculation that she's pregnant based on her body. The 42-year-old reality star clapped back on Instagram after some of her followers said she was pregnant after she posted photos of herself in a bra top and skirt.
On Thursday, Kardashian shared selfies inside her massive closet, writing, "Say hi to my closet." Although she looked as fit as ever in a black sports bra and a silky red skirt, some followers speculated she was expecting. Kardashian is currently dating 45-year-old Travis Barker.
"Is there a baby in there?" one comment reads, while another user wrote, "Preggo?" Kardashian eventually responded to a comment reading, "SHES PREGNANT," writing, "I'm a woman with a BODY."
Kardashian is already a mom to three children with her ex, 38-year-old Scott Disick -- 11-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign. A source recently told ET that Disick is getting used to the fact that she and Barker are in it for the long haul.
"Scott has gotten more used to the idea that Kourtney and Travis' relationship is serious but it's not his favorite subject of discussion," the source said.
Meanwhile, Kardashian and Barker's relationship is showing no signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, she shared a topless photo of herself in the bathroom with Barker in the background, commenting "Ten days of quarantine …" She later shared in the comments that he gave her a haircut, writing, "Good with his hands."
