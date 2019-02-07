Mayor Kourtney Kardashian? Sen. Kourtney Kardashian? President Kourtney Kardashian!? The reality star is revealing whether she’d ever pursue a career in public office!



On Thursday, she a paid a visit to the Today show to highlight her passionate involvement in #BeautyMadeBetter, a campaign to advocate for safer cosmetics, and the question of a career in politics came.



“This lobbying and advocacy, is this going to perhaps lead to…a run?” co-host Craig Melvin asked Kourtney, eliciting a smile. “Have you ever thought about running for elected office?”



“No, I haven’t. I haven’t thought about that,” she responded, beaming.



“Are you telling the truth, Kourtney Kardashian?” he followed up.



“I promise. I promise!” she answered. Melvin playfully suggested next that they would “make some news” if the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wanted to make an announcement. But Kourtney didn’t take the bait.

With all her advocacy work for safer cosmetics, would @kourtneykardash ever think about running for elected office? pic.twitter.com/zhjRRpjEoT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2019

However, when it comes to her concerns for users of beauty products, she wasn’t so tight-lipped.



“It’s toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, it’s products that everybody basically uses,” she explained while discussing products she feels should be more tightly regulated. “Deodorant and makeup… Even kids' products. So when I first started using lotions and picking out what I thought was the best products for my son, come to find out they had so many harmful chemicals that are known to cause cancer.”



Her advocacy on the issue has even taken her to Washington, D.C. Back in April of 2018, she spoke at a briefing with Senate staffers at the Environmental Working Group, which pushed for legislation to better regulate cosmetics.

.@kourtneykardash's latest cause took her to congress, where she's pushing for new regulations on personal care and cosmetic products with the #BeautyMadeBetter campaign.



She talks about how she went from a conscious consumer to activist. pic.twitter.com/g9L2D9PJ4T — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 7, 2019

Kourtney isn’t the only Kardashian whose activism has made fans wonder if they’d consider a life in public office. In the past, Kim Kardashian has been a vocal advocate for prison reform, including helping facilitate the release of Alice Marie Johnson, a mother and grandmother who was serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense.



However, when the pair visited the Today show together last year, Kim made it clear that she isn’t eyeing politics.



“People have been asking me, ‘Are you getting into politics?’ and no, I’m still doing me,” she explained at the time. “But I enjoy this. This has fulfilled my heart and since I feel so fulfilled, why would I stop that?”



Get more breaking Kar-Jenner news in the clip below.



