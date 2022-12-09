Kourtney Kardashian Talks Recovering From IVF Journey 10 Months After Stopping: 'It Gets Better'
Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating getting her health back on track after struggling with her IVF treatments while attempting to conceive a child with her now-husband, Travis Barker.
The 43-year-old mother of three took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting a photo of her treadmill which reads that she ran three miles in 31 minutes and 31 seconds.
"Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!" Kourtney wrote, adding a series of smiley face emojis and drawing a gold star.
Kourtney and Travis documented their attempts to welcome a child of their own during season 1 of the family's Hulu reality series, The Kardashians. At the time, Kourtney claimed that the medication she'd been given for IVF had harmful, lasting side effects.
"The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause, literally into menopause," Kourtney told her mom, Kris Jenner, during an episode, adding that the medication "put me into depression."
Kourtney, who tried a variety of different tactics including extreme cleanses, also said of the IVF medication, "I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us."
The couple switched their focus to their wedding in 2022, announcing they had paused their IVF journey for the time being.
