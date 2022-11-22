Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want their bedroom to be a place for their whole family. In a piece for Interview magazine, Kourtney is questioned by her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, about her nightly routines with her new husband and their blended family.

When Khloe, 38, asks Kourtney, 43, how she keeps the kids out of her bedroom, the mother of three replies, "I don't. We have an open-door policy in this house."

She adds that what she wears to bed depends on who is in her bed.

"If it’s my kids, it’s usually silk pajamas or a vintage T-shirt and Travis’ boxers. Always with long sleeves and long pants," she says. "And then if it’s just me and him, then it’s a little nothing or boxers and no shirt. I don’t know. I switch it up. I always got to keep it interesting."

Kourtney also shares the unusual item she keeps in her "secret drawer" in her bedside table.

"I have Reign’s hair, because we didn’t cut his hair until he was five. So I have his long braid and I smell it often," Kourtney says of her youngest child, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

In addition to 7-year-old Reign, Kourtney is also mom to 12-year-old Mason and 10-year-old Penelope with Scott. Travis shares 19-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. His former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, also lives with him.

Last month, Kourtney got candid about blending her and Travis' family during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

"We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids and what does life look like now?" she said. "For the most part we're getting those things in place."

