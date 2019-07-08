Penelope Disick turned 7 on Monday, and her parents celebrated the special occasion with an adorable pajama party.

Parents Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian brought the birthday girl, some fellow family members and some of Penelope's friends to an IHOP for the fun b-day bash, and took to Instagram to share some cute pics of the special occasion.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian also attended the festivities, and brought along their own adorable kids -- North West and True Thompson -- who looked like they were having a great time commemorating Penelope's big day underneath a giant bouquet of colorful balloons.

The family arrived to the restaurant in style, pulling up in a white, stretch Hummer, which Kim shared some adorable pics of on her Instagram story.

One of the photos included a shot of North stepping out of the vehicle with some super cool and utterly unique "Blog Fish slippers."

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile, Khloe shared cute snapshots from their fun pajama party inside the otherwise empty IHOP, where the kids all got to chow down on breakfast food, including True, who sat like a refined princess in her high chair while eating eggs and hash browns with her hands.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

As for Scott, he took to Instagram as well to pay tribute to his little girl with a heartwarming throwback pic, and a special, touching messing in honor of her birthday.

"Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life’s about every single day," the proud dad captioned the post. "Love u 2 much poosh."

Meanwhile, the day before Penelope's actual birthday, Kourtney was posting her own tributes in anticipation of the big day which included a few of her own heartfelt throwback pics from Penelope's past.

"My baby turns 7 tomorrow," Kourtney wrote, before adding in an additional pic, "Gonna go cry myself to sleep."

Check out the video below for more recent birthdays celebrated by the Kardashian-Jenner family!

