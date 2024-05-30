Kris Jenner is opening up about her relationship. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris spent time in Paris, France, amid Paris Fashion Week and managed to squeeze in a romantic date night with her longtime love, Corey Gamble.

"Why do I feel like I'm on an episode of The Bachelorette," the 68-year-old momager quipped as she stepped onto a terrace with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower.

In a confessional, Kris explained why Paris is a special place for her and her beau, who, at age 43, is 25 years her junior.

"I love being in Paris with Corey, because Corey and I started dating in Paris, so he always plans a really special night for us when we're here," she shared, before opening up about the start of their romance.

"I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, 'Why do you want to date someone older than you?' I didn't get the age gap," Kris told the cameras. "And then he taught me that age is just a number. A f**king big number, but it's a number."

As for why they work as a couple, Kris said, "I can't explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love, but it's been an amazing almost 10 years and we have a great time."

Kris and Corey met at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in 2014 and have been together ever since.

In a 2021 birthday tribute, Kris wrote that Corey is an "amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!!!"

The following year, Kris further gushed that Corey is "the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach!"

It's a sentiment she likewise expressed in a 2021 interview with WSJ. Magazine.

"He's the greatest guy, and he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight," she told the outlet. "He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him."

