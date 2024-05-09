Why Kris Jenner Says She'll Never Retire

Retirement is a foreign concept to momager Kris Jenner.

On this week's episode of SiriusXM's This Life of Mine with James Corden, host James Corden asked Kris if she will ever retire from working.

"No," she revealed.

The reality star made it clear that she has no desire or plans to slow down anytime soon, noting that it's a trait she gets from her mother, Mary Jo Campbell.

"My mom retired when she was 82 and she talks about her job every single day when we're together and she will say to me, 'Oh, my job kept me young and with purpose and with joy,'" she said.

While simply being a mom has certainly given Kris, 68, purpose and joy, managing her daughters has provided a skillset that's on a whole different level.

"It gives you all sorts of different qualities in your life," Kris said. "It's finding solutions for things. It's your organizational skills. It's your people skills. It's the love of life. It's, you know, having somewhere to go, getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love."

These problem-solving skills especially come into action when Kris has to play mediator whenever her daughters -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner -- fight.

"It's hard because, listen, the last little argument that Kourtney and Kim had, it wasn't at all about jealousy or not wanting the other to do well," Kris explained of her daughters' recent feud. "That's never been the problem, thank god, and they always root for each other and want the best for each other. That, I am so proud of, but I think one just thought that the other was stepping on toes of a business relationship that was being established and it was a business thing and I am the one who puts together the business deals and it can be very touch and go."

What's more, navigating arguments like this can be tricky for Kris because it's difficult to please everyone.

"When you don't consider how someone else is going to feel you assume, 'Oh, this person's gonna be great with that,' so navigating that whole thing was a little interesting," she said. "Sometimes I just have to have days because it does get intense where I just go, 'I know Kourtney, can you believe?' and then you get on with Kim and you go, 'Kim, I know Kourtney's crazy.' You know? Trying to make everybody feel good and I thought, 'Oh, we just have to get through this and make it OK for everybody.'"

Kris' sit-down with Corden came after a recent tumor revelation.

"I had my scan. They found a cyst and like a little tumor," Kris tearfully revealed to her daughters, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, while sitting next to her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in a new trailer for season 5 of The Kardashians.

While Kris may be dealing with health issues privately, it seems like she isn't going to let anything stop her from supporting her children publicly.

Season 5 of The Kardashians premieres Thursday, May 23 on Hulu.

