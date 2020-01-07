Kris Jenner Adopts Dog from Same Litter as Chrissy Teigen: Pics!

No "K" name?! Kris Jenner took to Instagram late Monday night to share a video of her new addition to the family -- a puppy named Bridgette.

The caramel-colored standard poodle played in the grass in a clip on the momager's Instagram Story as she can be heard saying in the background, "How are you so cute? Welcome to the fam!"

Jenner captioned the clip, "Welcome to the fam Bridgette!!! Thank you @theellenshow @portiaderossi @chrissyteigen and @wagmorpoets for making us aware of the abandoned puppies #rescue #love."

Kylie Jenner was also spotted cuddling with the pup on her Instagram Story.

The little cutie is from the same litter as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's new puppy, Petey. And according to the rescue organization there are still six puppies in need of a home from the litter.

On the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner gifted three puppies to her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, for her birthday following the death of her dog, Gabbana. Khloe ended up returning the dogs, but her older sister, Kourtney, got a brand new golden retriever puppy for Christmas, which she showed off on social media.

