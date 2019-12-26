Kourtney Kardashian's family just got that much cuter! The 40-year-old mother of three added a precious female golden retriever puppy to the mix on Christmas Day.

On Thursday, Kourtney took to Instagram, sharing photos of the adorable little pup, captioning the post, "But what should we name her?"

Fans suggested names like Caramel, Dolce, Moon, Willow and more.

It seems Kourt's three kiddos have already taken to the little pup with Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7, posing with the dog in their matching Christmas PJs as they opened presents.

It's been a busy holiday season for the family. Kourtney hosted the famous Kardashian Christmas Eve party at her house earlier his week and her fashion-forward siblings were all in attendance.

Merry Christmas from my sisters and I! pic.twitter.com/Ni9rSBicaX — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2019

Kourtney has been at-odds with her siblings on the most recent season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian West opened up about how the drama will play out on the show's new season.

"What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better," she admitted. "[Kourtney] and I have healed and have talked about everything and have really come to an understanding."

Kourtney recently spoke with ET about her future on the family's reality series.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there," she shared. "But I'm not saying goodbye."

