Another tipsy trip to the vineyards with Kris Jenner! In a new sneak peek clip for Thursday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 64-year-old momager is living her best life while out with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and her three eldest daughters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

In the clip, Khloe notes that the Del Dotto Winery is the family's "go-to" vineyard in Napa Valley, California, and visiting that spot has become a tradition for them.

"My mom, every time so far, gets her drunkest at this winery," Khloe explains as the clip cuts to Kris slurring her words and speaking in gibberish.

"My 13th glass, 13 is my lucky number!" Kris later declares, shuffling around her man in a silly fashion.

The group visited the vineyard as a part of a birthday surprise for Corey, who looks a little overwhelmed by his ladylove's condition.

"The birthday surprise is definitely such a success. Corey's having fun and I like to just see him in his element," Kim says as Kris and Khloe goof off.

It's nice to see the family having fun together after a tense start to this season of the E! reality series. When Kim and Kourtney got into a heated physical fight, Kris wasn't pleased.

"When my mom saw that, a clip of that, she cried," Kim recalled on a recent episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition. "She was like, 'What is going on? Who are you guys?'"

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!

For more from the famous family, watch the clip below:

