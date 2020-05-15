Kristen Bell is done with parenting double standards.

The actress and mother of two addressed the differences that come up between a working mother and father during the latest episode of her web series, #Momsplaining With Kristen Bell. The Frozen star shared that she and her husband, Dax Shepard, get asked different questions when it comes to the interviews they do.

"Like, with my job, when I get interviewed and people say, like, ‘How do you balance it all?' I don’t think anyone has ever asked my husband that question," Bell told her guest YouTuber, La Guardia Cross. "'How do you balance it all, working and being a dad?'"

Bell, who shares daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7, with Shepard, continued with the double standard topic, adding, "Everything's geared towards moms though. That's the thing. Just the idea that you have to fit into these gendered boxes, like, my husband is in love with cars. He loves them. He loves them more than me. But, I know some stuff about cars."

Bell also tackled another parenting issue, the lack of baby-changing stations in men's bathrooms.

"You know, there are some things that a man can do that a woman can’t. But there are also a lot of things that a woman can do that a man can’t," she said at the top of the video while in a men's restroom. "Like, grow a fetus inside of their body, provide sustenance through their nipples, do a middle split. And in this room, the men’s room, dads can’t change a baby’s diaper.”

“Look, equal is equal. Love is love,” she said. “It’s math, and a men’s room needs a changing station, period."

And with a hardhat and tool box in tow, she and Cross attempted to make a change by going into a restaurant and installing one in a men's bathroom.

Meanwhile, Bell recently had to tackle another issue at home when her husband crushed his hand while on an off-roading trip and was too afraid to tell her.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show, she recalled that while on the trip with his friend, Shepard apparently made a mistake while trying to look out over a cliff that led to him flipping his vehicle, which "did crush all the bones in his hand."

When asked how she responded to the news when he called her, she replied, "He didn't call me. He drove home."

"And the first thing he said when he walked in the door is, 'I just don't want to be in trouble.' Which is crazy because he's never in trouble with me," she added. "I mean, I'll let you know if I'm disappointed in your actions but I'm an adult, and he's an adult. I said, 'You're not in trouble, but it's not the smartest move you could have made.'"

Hear more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dax Shepard 'Crushed All the Bones in His Hand' and Was Afraid to Tell Wife

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Playfully Pat Each Other's Butt During Quarantine Walk

Kristen Bell Explains Why Quarantining With Dax Shepard Has Been Hard

Kristen Bell Reveals Why Dax Shepard Was Afraid to Tell Her About His Broken Hand This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery