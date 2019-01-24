Kristen Bell Says Dax Shepard Cheers on Her Onscreen Sex Scenes

Dax Shepard doesn't mind watching wife Kristen Bell in onscreen sex scenes.

The 38-year-old actress stopped by Conan on Wednesday and revealed that her 44-year-old husband of more than five years is super supportive of the sex and makeout scenes she has in her films and TV shows.

"My husband likes every type of relationship on the planet that has positive energy behind it," she said. "He likes seeing lovers. He likes it when I fall in love onscreen in front of him. And oftentimes, whether it's R-rated stuff I've done or if I'm kissing Chidi [on The Good Place], if he's watching it by himself and I'm in the kitchen, I'll hear him go, 'Honey, get some!' from the living room."

"He's really a great wingman," she added.

In a recent interview with Dr. Phil on his podcast, Phil in the Blanks, Shepard revealed that he thinks he "had what could maybe be called a sex addiction" at some point in his life.

"Not one that I had to seek treatment for but… there are worse addictions," he said.

While Shepard is all for the Good Place star's onscreen relationship, there's one that he and fans have yet to see: Eleanor and Tahani (Jameela Jamil). Fans have made clear their love for the two characters on the NBC show, with many hoping a relationship with the duo is in the works.

"We've certainly alluded to it a lot of times of how attracted Eleanor is to Tahani," Bell said on Conan. "Although, I believe the consensus was, there's not really a reason... it's not a pivotal point in the story to define either person's sexuality and it almost just seems indulgent and not necessary to go into it."

"Like, why do we have to define what Eleanor is attracted to?" she questioned. "Maybe Eleanor is just attracted to who she's attracted to and Tahani is gorgeous so she keeps mentioning it. Yeah, Eleanor is kinda bi and it's fine with me."

While Eleanor and Tahani getting together would certainly be a twist worth talking about, The Good Place has had no trouble shocking viewers week after week. After a major season one bombshell that affected the entire premise of the show, creator Mike Schur confided in Bell about the twists and turns the show would go through before its conclusion.

"I was told and, the funny thing is, I've got a lot going on and I don't remember things very well and I forgot. I legit forgot," she admitted. "... I got two kids, guys! That's, like, a lot of work. There's so much work. They don't even tell you how much work they are."

Watch the video below for more on Bell and Shepard's family:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Bell Brings Dax Shepard to Tears During His Birthday Visit to 'Ellen'

Dax Shepard Shares Rare Photo of His and Kristen Bell's Two Daughters

Kristen Bell Shares PDA Pic With Dax Shepard After He Shuts Down Affair Rumors

Related Gallery