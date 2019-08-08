Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sure left an impression on Beyonce and JAY-Z.

TheVeronica Mars star recalled her and her husband meeting the power couple when they attended a Met Gala. During an episode of First We Feast's Hot Ones YouTube series posted on Thursday, Bell shared the story about how Shepard was fawning over the rapper.

"We went to the Met Gala a couple years ago and we were sitting right next to JAY-Z and Beyoncé," Bell began. "When we found this out we were, forget it, we were so excited. And I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be great, finally after tonight, we'll have them in our phones, and we'll be best friends.' And then we maneuvered the table so that Dax could sit right next to JAY-Z and Dax talked his ear off and I don't think JAY was that interested."

"But I was proud of him that he went for broke," she continued. "Talk to the person you love. I think at one point he also hit him with a lyric…I think he was like, 'Real recognize real!' And I was like, 'Dax, Dax, don't.'"

Shepard has previously opened up about his encounter with JAY-Z. During an appearance on the Late Late Show With James Corden, the actor admitted to hitting the "Big Pimpin'" rap star with his own lyrics.

"I was seated right next to my hero, JAY-Z," Shepard shared. "I said to Kristen, 'I hope he doesn't mind hearing his own lyrics repeated back to him.' I gave JAY-Z what I would call the platinum package. Everything was on the table: jokes, sincerity, admiration, you name it. I gave him, like, 120 percent and I promise you if we had bump into each other in the bathroom mid-meal, he'd have no idea I was sitting at his table. I think all I was was, like, a roadblock to look at Kristen."

Meanwhile, Shepard and Bell's first encounter with each other went a little better than theirs with Bey & JAY.

"[Dax] asked for gum, I said no I didn't have any, then I pulled [the gum] out [of my mouth] and said only this, then he took it," Bell told ET last year.

Shepard, however, clarified the moment, explaining that, "I didn't say, 'Hey can I have the gum in your mouth,' I said, 'Hey do you have any more gum.'"

See more in the video below.

