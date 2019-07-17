For some, Game of Thrones was just a TV show. For others, it was a way of life.



During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, Dax Shepard, a known GoT superfan, offered an impassioned response when asked how he feels about HBO’s massive show coming to an end -- and how it has affected his marriage to Kristen Bell.



"Well, it is the second-longest relationship I’ve had, besides Kristen," he joked. "I’ve been with that program for 10 years. And she and I have been with it together, and I gotta say, I think it was the foundation of our friendship and marriage, yeah. 'Cause we’re struggling now. We’re struggling. We’re watching anything and everything."



He explained that, in their household, Game of Thrones was an event that lasted several hours – while kidding that it gave him and his wife something to bond over.



"It can really get you through a couple hours together," he joked. "Plus, we dress up and everything. All in all, we’re probably in it for three or four hours on Sunday night. Yeah, we definitely are mourning the loss."

Over the years, the pair have regularly showcased their adoration for Game of Thrones, including attending the show’s season six premiere in 2016. However, while most attendees dressed up, they rocked fake tattoos and matching tank tops for the occasion!



"Dax and I went to the premiere of #GOT last night," the actress captioned a photo of them striking an epic pose on the red carpet. "Everyone was in suits and dresses. People were sipping cocktails. We were in tank tops that said ‘Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets.’ We sported temporary tattoos that said ‘Ours Is The Fury and Winter Is Coming.’ At one point I lifted a cantaloupe in the air and said 'this egg shall change history' and ran out the fire exit."

However, while chatting on Late Night, Shepard did admit that they have found a new show: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.



"Oh my gosh, you guys. You’re watching the show, she’s absolutely brilliant," he gushed. "Then you find out she created the show, that’s crazy impressive. Then you find out, oh she also created Killing Eve. …At that point you hate her guts."



Check out the full interview above.

