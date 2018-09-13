Kristen Bell Witnesses a Live Birth in the 'Splash Zone'

Kristen Bell is out to explain motherhood!

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the 38-year-old actress promotes the second season of her EllenTube show, Momsplaining With Kristen Bell.

“It’s basically momsplaining through my lens, through the lens of a mother. How moms see things,” says Bell, who has two children with husband Dax Shepard. “It’s not your typical way because the way I see things, they’re dirty and they’re messy and they’re gross and you love them and you hate them and it’s all those things. It’s also very funny.”

After revealing that the show’s six-episode sophomore season, which debuts new episodes every Friday, will feature a special appearance by Melissa McCarthy, Bell gave fans a peek into what the show has to offer.

In the clip, Bell visits a family that just welcomed twins in the hospital. After greeting the babies, Bell gives the mom, Kimberly Patel, an ice pack for her vagina. Following the very useful gift, the Bad Moms star tells Patel all the nicknames she has for her own vagina including, “Who-ha. Honey pot. Baby cave. Man eater.”

Bell also got the chance to witness a live birth from the “splash zone,” where she held onto mom Martha Trujillo’s thigh as she welcomed her child.

“I had said to the Momsplaining team, I said, ‘I want a delivery. I want to be in the delivery room.’ And they kind of looked at me like, ‘OK that’s very intimate.’ And I was like, ‘Just try to make it happen. It’s Hollywood!’ ” Bell recalls to DeGeneres, Patel and Trujillo following the clip. “Luckily we got some very generous moms who allowed us to be in there… probably it was the drugs that they said yes.”

In honor of Patel and Trujillo’s generosity following the birth of their children, DeGeneres and Bell brought the new moms to tears with a gift of $10,000 per child for their college education.

When ET caught up with Bell in July, she couldn’t stop gushing about her two daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

“They’re stubborn as all get out, but maybe they get that from me. You know what they inherited from him? They’re really good critical thinkers,” Bell said of the things her kids get from her and Shepard, 43. “They ask a ton of questions. And not annoying questions! Questions that are leading them to a sort of greater truth. They ask reasons why a lot.”

She continued, “This afternoon my husband was listening to a podcast about Watergate, how the Nixon presidency fell, and my 5-year-old was like, ‘Why did that woman want to call the newspaper?’ And he was, like, ‘I can’t unravel for you why the Nixon presidency tumbled.’ And she was like, ‘Well, try!’”

