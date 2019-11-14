Kristen Stewart and Shia LaBeouf Open Up About This Shared Insecurity

Kristen Stewart and Shia LaBeouf are discussing their unique childhood acting pasts.

The two stars interviewed one another for Variety Studio's Actors on Actors series and they talked about their starts in Hollywood. LaBeouf got his big break starring on the Disney Channel's Even Stevens, and Stewart grew up on film sets due to both her parents being in the business.

"I don't know how you were as a little kid, because we both did that, and that’s a weird thing to have in common," Stewart tells LaBeouf about their child star backgrounds, adding that she was extremely shy. "I had to dig. I was a masochist. I think I’m really talkative now. I talk to f**king everyone now."

Meanwhile, LaBeouf tells Stewart that he wanted to project an image of himself on set.

"I used to walk around with a pen and a pad, almost litigious, like: 'Hey, what’s your name? Oh, cool.' Then I’d write it in a little notepad,'" he recalls. "I wanted to seem studious because I didn’t go to school and I didn’t learn how to do this acting thing."

Stewart admits she also has this particular chip on her shoulder.

"I read a lot," she says about how it's affected her. "I’m always like, “I didn’t go to school, but …”

In one especially candid moment, LaBeouf says he is intimidated by his co-stars who went to acting school.

"If you get around a guy like [Anthony] Mackie who’s gone to school, he’s got technique," he explains. "Those people make me very scared. I feel judged, like I’m an outsider. If my knitting needle breaks, I don’t have a f**king knitting needle. Guys like that, their knitting needle breaks, and they’re, like, 'Let me go in the kitchen and I’ll whip something together and I’ll come back and I’ll knit this sock for you.'"

Both actors say they feel most connected with other people when they're on set.

"I think definitely the most intimate moments of my life happened on set," LaBeouf says, to which Stewart replies, "It sounds really f**ked up, but it’s not at all. It’s beautiful."

LaBeouf, who's made headlines in the past for his off-screen antics, says he's now working on developing productive things to do while not making movies.

"I think I’m deeply dissatisfied with life," he says. "This is where things get tricky for me. It isn’t my whole life. I have to get OK with that. It’s usually where things go awry for me is when I’m not on a set. Life gets hard."

When it comes to Stewart, these days, it appears she's becoming more and more comfortable onscreen, showing a more lighthearted side of herself in the new Charlie's Angels reboot directed by Elizabeth Banks. Banks recently interviewed Stewart -- as well as her co-stars, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott -- for ET, and Stewart talked about showing her comedic chops in the film.

"I'm not normally given that responsibility and if I'm on a really serious movie, I can't stay in it the whole time," she said. "I am in no way method-y. It is so intense sometimes, I need the relief in between. It felt really natural to me even though I have not been given a massive opportunity up until this point to showcase that."

Watch the video below for more:

