Shia LaBeouf on Whether He Would Ever Bring Back 'Even Stevens'

Now that Shia LaBeouf has conquered the world of film, would he ever consider returning to television -- including one of his previous roles?

ET's Katie Krause sat down with the 33-year-old leading man, alongside his co-stars, Dakota Johnson and Zack Gottsagen, in the new indie film The Peanut Butter Falcon, where the topic of reprising his beloved role in Even Stevens came up. Although he shut down the possibility of ever taking on the Disney Channel show again, he fondly looked back at the experience.

"Yeah, I mean, I loved doing it. It was a lot of fun. But no, I haven't thought about that," he stated.

However, LaBeouf's co-stars expressed their love of the show, even jokingly discussing helping him make it happen, although it might not resemble the show that fans remember.

"It'll be me, my grandma… and it takes place on a cruise," Johnson joked.

Their film follows Zak (played by Gottsagen), a boy with Down Syndrome who runs away from home to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. Along the way, he encounters Tyler (LaBeouf) and the two set off on an adventure together.

LaBeouf also discussed how working closely with Gottsagen was a disarming experience that brought about a change in him.

"Yeah, he softened me. Yeah, coming in, I was quite twisted... I just remember when I first met him, feeling, like, extremely vigilant about protecting him …and then he was really vocal about not having me be that and then he was very protective over me. Yeah, I got quite vulnerable through the shoot."

Part of Zak and Tyler's journey is on a boat headed down a river, where LaBeouf says he found himself out of his element creatively.

"There's stuff, like me and him on a boat where he's really my guardian and I don't know if I would have allowed anybody else to get into my life that way," he said. "I have never had anybody like that in my life, especially dudes. Like, I'm anti-alpha male. I have a real aversion to it. He is an alpha male, but his way is cotton-soft."



During the sit-down, LaBeouf was also shown his very first on-camera interview with ET, which left the actor completely shocked. Check out his hilarious reaction up above.

The Peanut Butter Falcon arrives in theaters on Friday.

See more on LaBeouf below.

