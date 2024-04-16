Kristin Cavallari is keeping it real and setting the record straight. On Tuesday's episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the 37-year-old reality star answers fan questions and once again gets candid about her relationship with 24-year-old TikTok star Mark Estes.

The influencer, who is a part of the Montana Boyz and whom Cavallari refers to on the podcast as "Montana," began a romance with The Hills alum around February after months of chatting online.

Cavallari said she "knew right away" after meeting Estes that their romance would turn into something, noting that they had "instant chemistry."

However, the Laguna Beach alum admits that she didn't initially realize just how serious their relationship would turn out to be.

"When I first met him I didn't think it was going to turn into what it's turned into," she said, laughing. "He's the hottest man I've ever seen, so I was like, 'Perfect, I'll make him my f**k buddy.' Because I didn't have one. I really haven't had one here in the four years that I've been divorced. Guys, the lack of sex in my life is real."

Cavallari announced her divorce from ex-husband Jay Cutler in 2020. She has since been linked to several men including comedian Jeff Dye, country singer Chase Rice, and Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron. But Estes is the first relationship Cavallari has gone public with since her split from Cutler.

"He's also the first guy I've wanted to be taken off of the market for," she shared. "I would say I maybe dated three people and none of them I wanted to really be in a relationship with."

However, despite this, Cavallari made it clear that she's not preparing to have another child anytime soon.

"It's too soon to tell," she said, clarifying her past comments about being open to having more kids with Estes. "We're just going to slow our roll and continue to date. We're in no rush. I will never rush into anything again. So no, I'm not in the works to have a new baby daddy."

Cavallari, who is already mom to three kids whom she shares with Cutler, insisted that she doesn't know whether she wants to have a fourth child.

"I thought that was a hard line for me. I've bent on it a little bit. The reality is I feel great. I'm 37. I think if I wanted to have another kid I think could," she explained. "Montana is the first guy in four years where I have thought, 'Hmm, maybe I would have another kid.' Everyone else I've gone out with it's like, 'No, I'm not having any more kids.' But you meet the right person and it can change that."

She said that she doesn't have a set time frame for how long she wants to date the TikTok star before making a call about kids, but she did say they would need to have been together for a "substantial" amount of time.

"I'm taking it day by day, first of all. I'm sort of like, where I'm at in my mind right now is, let's assess where we are at the end of summer. That will be a decent amount of time," she said, adding her reason for already having a conversation about future kids. "We had the kid conversation because I've had the kid conversation with anyone I go out with. Anyone I go on a date with in the last four years, that comes up because I'm not trying to waste someone's time."

However, if Cavallari does decide to have children with Estes, she does not intend to freeze her eggs to do so.

"I have not frozen my eggs. Obviously I thought I was done having kids and I don't know if I am or not," she said. "It's too soon to tell. But I do not plan on freezing my eggs. I'm not going to. I sort of figure if I'm supposed to have another baby, I will. I'm just gonna kind of leave things up to the universe."

And while Cavallari has previously said that the couple's months-long romance has gotten "serious," she acknowledged that they could be "done in six months" or "we could end up getting married."

"Who the f**k knows what's going to happen?" she said.

So what does Estes think of all this? The social media star spoke with ET earlier this month at the CMT Music Awards about the potential for a baby Montana.

"We're just kind of going with the flow right now, but we've definitely had the talk, obviously," Estes told ET.

He is, however, very content in the relationship.

"I'm really happy with it, obviously, you know," Estes said of his romance with Cavallari. "We just like each other a lot and that's what we're going to run with. She's a smoke show too."

