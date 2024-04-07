Kristin Cavallari's boyfriend, Mark Estes, attended the 2024 CMT Music Awards with his fellow Montana Boyz, and they brought a country-chic vibe to the festivities.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old TikTok star came out with his co-creators, Kade Wilcox and Campbell Winterburn, to the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, where Estes spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about his high-profile romance with Cavallari -- who was not in attendance at the event.

"I'm really happy with her, obviously, you know? We just like each other a lot, that's what we're gonna run with," Estes shared. "She's a smokeshow, too, so..."

Estes also addressed a recent comment Cavallari made about the possibility of them having a child together. During an episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari, earlier this month, the 37-year-old reality star said, "I'm not actively thinking about it [but], you know, he wants to have a kid. I'm mulling it over... If he ends up really being the one, I would have a kid."

When asked about the remarks, Estes told ET, "That's a tough question, but we're just kind of going with the flow right now."

"But we definitely have had the talk, obviously," Estes added.

Kade Wilcox, Mark Estes and Kaleb Campbell Winterburn of The Montana Boyz at the 2024 CMT Music Awards. - Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

The Montana Boyz's red carpet appearance comes less than two months after Estes and Cavallari went on their first date, which Cavallari revealed during an episode of her podcast.

The reality star said she first came across Estes on TikTok in a video posted by the Montana Boyz.

They went on their first date in Nashville on Feb. 13 after going back and forth on social media for several weeks. Estes picked her up at her home and even met Cavallari's mom, Judith, and her three children -- Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8 -- whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

At the time that they went public, the couple was spotted at the airport returning from a beach vacation. A source told ET that Cavallari and Estes knew their relationship would soon be public and decided to share their love with the world.

"Kristin and Mark have been taking things slowly and were keeping things private until the news broke today. Both responded to the rumors, and are fine with the news about their relationship now being public," the source said in February.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, the 2024 CMT Music Awards takes place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will air on CBS and will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

RELATED CONTENT: